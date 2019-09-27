Watch Margo Seibert and Jen Fellman Duet on Sondheim’s ‘Happiness’ from Passion

The video celebrates the September 27 release of Fellman’s new album, Forbidden Drive.

In Transit and Rocky cast member Margo Seibert joins newcomer Jen Fellman for a new take on “Happiness,” the opening duet from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1994 musical Passion. Originally written as a female-male duet, the track offers a rare opportunity to hear the song recorded by two women.

“Happiness” is featured on Fellman’s debut album, Forbidden Drive, which is released September 27 on the Broadway Records label.

Watch Seibert and Fellman in the studio recording “Happiness” in the video above.

