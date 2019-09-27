Watch Margo Seibert and Jen Fellman Duet on Sondheim’s ‘Happiness’ from Passion

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Margo Seibert and Jen Fellman Duet on Sondheim’s ‘Happiness’ from Passion
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 27, 2019
 
The video celebrates the September 27 release of Fellman’s new album, Forbidden Drive.

In Transit and Rocky cast member Margo Seibert joins newcomer Jen Fellman for a new take on “Happiness,” the opening duet from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1994 musical Passion. Originally written as a female-male duet, the track offers a rare opportunity to hear the song recorded by two women.

“Happiness” is featured on Fellman’s debut album, Forbidden Drive, which is released September 27 on the Broadway Records label.

Watch Seibert and Fellman in the studio recording “Happiness” in the video above.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!