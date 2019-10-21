Watch Mason Alexander Park and Isaac Powell Perform ‘Sparkle Like Bowie’ From Loveville High Podcast

The nine-episode series also features the vocal talents of Broadway favorites such as Jay Armstrong Johnson, Hailey Kilgore, and Ali Stroker.

Loveville High, the musical podcast by composer Eric Svejcar and book writer/lyricist David Zellnick that takes place over the course of a high school prom, debuted last spring with a host of Broadway talent lending their voices. Highlights include “Sparkle Like Bowie,” performed by Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Isaac Powell (Once On This Island) above.

Loveville High celebrated its premiere with June concert at the York Theatre Company featuring performers from the series. Each 10-minute episode of the nine-episode season revolves around a different relationship at a high school prom—from friendships to romance.

Featured on the podcast are Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island) as Jane, Conor Ryan (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as Johnny, Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Jendrix, Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Cory, Ryann Redmond (Frozen) as Chass, Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Zeke, Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Kyle, Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) as Amanda, Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change) as Noah, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Wanda, Allison (Aladdin) as Madison, and Durand (Head Over Heels) as Seth.

Check out LovevilleHigh.com for more information.

