Watch Meat Loaf Sing With Bat Out of Hell Cast

The rock 'n' roller appeared during the encore of the August 20 performance at New York City Center.

Bat Out of Hell's musical progenitor, Meat Loaf, made a surprise onstage appearance August 20 during the show's encore at New York City Center. Singing “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” the ‘70s and ‘80s rocker joined the cast, including stars Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, and Tony winner Lena Hall.

Jim Steinman, who wrote the songs on the original 1977 album, wrote the book for the stage adaptation, which has already played London and Toronto.

The story follows Strat, a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world. Joining Polec, Bennington, and Hall on stage are Bradley Dean, Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell is directed by Jay Scheib, with choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Bausor and Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

Flip through photos of Meat Loaf at Bat Out of Hell below:

