Watch Moments From the World Premiere of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical plays the Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre.

The world premiere of Scotland, PA opens at the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre October 23 after beginning preview performances September 14. The new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents) is scheduled to run through December 8.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), Scotland, PA tells the story of a couple running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town who cook up a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Flip through photos of the production below:



The production features direction by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the center of the story.

Rounding out the cast are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

The musical is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.