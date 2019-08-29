Watch Music Video From New Musical The Louder We Get

The show follows a high school teen as he fights Catholic school officials for the right to bring his boyfriend to prom.

A new video shows 16 high school students singing the titular song from The Louder We Get, a David vs. Goliath musical about gay teens and the Catholic church.

Helmed by Lonny Price (A Class Act, 2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard), The Louder We Get will begin performances at Theatre Calgary in January 2020.

Based on a true story, the show follows Marc Hall’s high school experience when the Catholic school he attended refused to allow him to bring his boyfriend to the prom.

The Louder We Get has a book by Kent Staines, lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal, and music by Colleen Dauncey. The creative team includes choreography by Rebecca Howell, sets by James Nooneby, costumes by Cory Sincennes, lighting by Jason Hand, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, and orchestrations by Justin Goldner.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Watch the video above.