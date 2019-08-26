Watch Norm Lewis and Regina Belle Sing Aladdin’s ’A Whole New World’ at D23 Expo

The performance was part of A Musical Celebration of Aladdin August 24 at the D23 Expo Arena in the Anaheim Convention Center.

Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin, the voices of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in the original animated films, hosted A Musical Celebration of Aladdin August 24 at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Celebrating the upcoming in-home release of the recent live-action adaptation of Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin (Walt Disney Signature Collection), the event featured a slew of performances, including Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Grammy winner Regina Belle, who closed the show with “A Whole New World.” That performance and other moments from the Aladdin celebration can be viewed above.

Audiences at the Musical Celebration of Aladdin were also treated to a surprise appearance from Mena Massoud, the live action film's Jafar, who gave D23 Expo fans a first look at bloopers and a deleted scene of the original song “Desert Moon,” a duet with Massoud and Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Brad Kane (the Aladdin singing voice for the animated film), who performed “One Jump Ahead”; Deedee Magno Hall (Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin–A Musical Spectacular at the Hyperion Theater), who performed “To Be Free,” an original song that Alan Menken wrote and composed for this production; Clinton Greenspan (Broadway’s next Aladdin), who performed “Proud of Your Boy”; Jamal Sims (choreographer, Aladdin live-action), who showcased Genie’s signature dance moves, along with a team of dancers, in a performance set to “A Friend Like Me”; and Tony winner Lillias White (Hercules), who performed “Speechless,” an original song from the live-action film.

The evening also included video messages from Will Smith and composer Menken.

The live-action film Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin (Walt Disney Signature Collection) will be available digitally August 27 and on Blu-ray September 10.

