WATCH: On Your Feet! Star Ana Villafañe Performs Be More Chill’s 'Michael in the Bathroom'

Villafañe, who is the host of the El Conjunto concert series for Hispanic Heritage Month, recently stopped by the Playbill studio for the exclusive performance of the Joe Iconis song.

The Broadway League's Viva Broadway is presenting a special Hispanic Heritage Month celebration concert series hosted by On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe. The cabaret-style concert series, titled El Conjunto, will continue October 13 at 7 PM at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway). Doors open at 6 PM. For ticket info click here. Watch the video above to find out more about the concert series and to listen to Villafañe’s performance of Joe Iconis’ “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill. Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latino audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.