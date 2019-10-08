Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge Rehearse for a New Play in This Cut Saturday Night Live Sketch

By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 08, 2019
 
The Emmy-winning Fleabag star and creator showed off her theatrical side when she hosted the long-running series.

Emmy Award winner and Drama Desk Award Phoebe-Waller Bridge hosted Saturday Night Live October 5. Take a look above at the recently released sketch “New Play,” which had been cut for time.

Keenan Thompson plays the director of a new play, A Shout Unscreamed, starring British actors played by Cecily Strong and Waller-Bridge. But the Britain-born stars can’t seem to get the Midwest Nebraska accent right.

Waller-Bridge recently won three Emmy Awards for her Amazon series Fleabag: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series was inspired by her solo show of the same name; she was Drama Desk-nominated for the stage version's recent Off-Broadway bow.

