Watch Playbill—The Game Show and Test Your Broadway Knowledge Alongside Today’s Brightest Stars

Video   Watch Playbill—The Game Show and Test Your Broadway Knowledge Alongside Today’s Brightest Stars
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 17, 2019
 
Play alongside Disney stars Jelani Alladin, Ryann Redmond, and Caroline Bowman in this original Playbill series.

Trivia lovers, unite! Playbill—The Game Show is a new series where Playbill asks today’s Broadway’s favorites to test their knowledge of all things theatre. Watch the video above and play along!

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick and the past, present, and future of Frozen with guests Jelani Alladin, Ryann Redmond, and Caroline Bowman.

Alladin, who recently wrapped up a run in Hercules, made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in the Broadway musical. And while Redmond continues in the show eight times a week as Olaf at Broadway's St. James Theatre, Bowman will soon debut as Elsa in the upcoming national tour, which launches November 10 in Schenectady, New York.

Places, please!

