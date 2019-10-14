Watch Playbill—The Game Show and Test Your Knowledge of All Things Theatre

Play alongside Beautiful stars Sarah Bockel, Cory Jeacoma, and Gabrielle Elisabeth in this original Playbill series.

Put a quarter in the jukebox and get ready to play along with Beautiful's Sarah Bockel, Cory Jeacoma, and Gabrielle Elisabeth in the latest episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Watch the video above.

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as we test your knowledge of jukebox musicals and famous pop composers.

The Tony-nominated Beautiful—The Carole King Musical will play its final performance on Broadway October 27. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

Bockel, a veteran of both the Broadway and national touring companies of Beautiful, and Jeacoma, who is making his Broadway debut, are part of a cast that includes Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful has songs written by the writing teams of Gerry Goffin-Carole King and Barry Mann-Cynthia Weil.

Songs featured in the musical include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” The original Broadway cast recording, available on Ghostlight Records, was the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.