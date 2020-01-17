Watch Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More in Rehearsal for Kennedy Center's Next to Normal

Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts begins performances January 29 in the Eisenhower Theatre as part of the Broadway Center Stage series. Watch the video above for a sneak peek as the cast performs “You Don’t Know” and “I Am the One,” “I Miss the Mountains” and discuss their work on the show from inside the rehearsal room.
Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) and two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Shuffle Along) star in this production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical as husband and wife Diana and Dan, respectively. Four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production, returns to direct the concert staging. Rounding out the cast are Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET’s The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.
Next to Normal will feature musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), scenic design by Tony nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal) and adapted for the Kennedy Center by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Tony nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit).
Broadway Center Stage is a Kennedy Center–produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive-produced by Jeffrey Finn.