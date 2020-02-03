Watch Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, Khamary Rose Sing Powerful 'I Am the One' From Kennedy Center Next to Normal

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production, again helms the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical.

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who created the role of Heidi Hansen in the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, and Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along…) star in the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal.

Jones plays Diana, the role created on Broadway by Tony winner Alice Ripley, with Dixon as her husband Dan. The two are joined on stage by Dear Evan Hansen alums Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park. Ross plays Henry, with Park playing Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine, plus Maia Reficco, who took on the title role in the recent New York City Center production of Evita, as Natalie, and Khamary Rose (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe.

In the video above Jones, Dixon, and Rose offer a powerful rendition of the final section of “I Am the One.”

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of the hit musical, stages the D.C. engagement, which officially opened January 30 following previews that began January 29 in the Eisenhower Theater. Performances continue through February 3.

The exploration of a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness has a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for the pair.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to re-investigate Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s groundbreaking musical, especially with the inspiring actors Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon,” said Greif in an earlier statement. “I’m pleased that the show is returning to D.C. I know the smart, sophisticated audiences there will once again, a decade later, help me understand the musical even more deeply.”

Next to Normal also features choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud), musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Tony nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit).

Broadway Center Stage is a Kennedy Center–produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive-produced by Jeffrey Finn.

