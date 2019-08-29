Watch Rachel Bloom Drop Some Urinetown Knowledge on the Game Show Um, Actually

Watch Rachel Bloom Drop Some Urinetown Knowledge on the Game Show Um, Actually
By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 29, 2019
 
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator schools her fellow contestants on the Broadway-themed episode of CollegeHumor’s quiz show.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom showcases her Broadway fandom in the upcoming episode of CollegeHumor’s game show Um, Actually.

The August 31 episode tests Bloom, CollegeHumor writer and cast member Grant O’Brien, and comedian and writer Siobhan Thompson (Broad City) on their Broadway knowledge.

Currently in Season 2, Um, Actually asks its contestants to correct statements on a variety of pop culture topics by beginning with the titular phrase. In the clip above, Bloom and her competitors were asked to correct the prompt: “A good musical can transport its audience to new worlds. While many of them take place in familiar locales like New York City or Chicago, other musicals take place in imaginary fictional locations like the Land of Oz, River City Iowa, Brigadoon, Camelot, and Urinetown.”

Hosted by Mike Trapp, Um, Actually airs on CollegeHumor’s streaming platform DROPOUT, which launched last fall.

Bloom recently wrapped the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on The CW, followed by a live concert performance at Radio City Music Hall. She hosted the 2019 Obie Awards.

