WATCH: Ramin Karimloo Plays ’Whose Album Is It Anyway?’

The Broadway and London star guesses which solo album titles are real or fake.

Following his recent album release, Ramin Karimloo stopped by the Playbill studio to guess which album titles by fellow Broadway stars are real or fake.

Watch the video above to find out how he did.

Broadway and West End actor Karimloo recently debuted his new album, From Now On, which places the singer behind the mic for a series of fan-favorite musical theatre and film covers. With songs from Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Rent, Frozen, The Greatest Showman, and more, the album features a fusion of styles between classic Broadway songwriting and homegrown folk instrumentation. The Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer was last seen on Broadway in Anastasia.