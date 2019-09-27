WATCH: Rehearsals of Footloose at The Kennedy Center

J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Judy Kuhn, and Rebecca Luker share what to expect from the production.

The Kennedy Center presents an all-new, semi-staged concert production of Footloose, starring J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Judy Kuhn, Rebecca Luker, and Michael Park, beginning October 9. Watch the video above for a look into rehearsals.

The musical features such songs as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy," and “Footloose.”

The cast also includes Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Lulu/Eleanor/Betty, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Coach Dunbar, Joshua Logan Alexander as Chuck, Peter McPoland as Willard, Lena Owens as Wendy Jo, Grace Slear as Urleen, and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Rusty, along with Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Jamar Williams.

Original director Walter Bobbie helms the semi-staged concert presentation with choreography by Spencer Liff and musical direction by Sonny Paladino.

Following Footloose, the new Center Stage season will continue with Next to Normal led by Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Bye Bye Birdie.