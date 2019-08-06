Watch Scenes From Matilda at the Muny, Starring Beth Malone, Laura Michelle Kelly, More

The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel continues on the St. Louis stage through August 11.

The St. Louis Muny’s presentation of Matilda, which concludes the outdoor venue’s 101st season, began performances August 5 for a limited run through August 11. Watch scenes from the production in the video above.

Starring as Matilda is Mattea Conforti, who made her Broadway debut in the title role of the musical (she’s since appeared on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George and Frozen).

Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) takes on the role of Miss Trunchbull, a part typically performed by a male actor in drag (Bertie Carvel earned an Olivier Award for his performance). Malone, who is among the first female performers to play the domineering headmaster in a professional production of the musical, replaced fellow Tony nominee Will Swenson, who withdrew from the production due to a TV scheduling conflict.

The company also features Olivier winner Laura Michelle Kelly as Miss Honey, Ann Harada as Mrs. Wormwood, Josh Grisetti as Mr. Wormwood, and Darlesia Cearcy as Mrs. Phelps.

The ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams, as well as the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



John Tartaglia directs the Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly musical; the staging also features choreography by Beth Crandall, sets by Paige Hathaway, costumes by Leon Dobkowski, lighting by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, and video design by Nathan W. Scheuer. Michael Horsley serves as music director.

Casting for the Muny season is by Telsey + Company.

