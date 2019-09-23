WATCH: School of Rock's Isabella Russo Debuts a Song From New Musical The Big One-Oh!

The new musical, currently running at Atlantic Theater Company, features music and lyrics by Doug Besterman and Dean Pitchford plus a book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

Isabella Russo, one of School of Rock's original Broadway cast of youngsters, sings "That Could Be Me" from the new musical The Big One-Oh!, currently having its world premiere at Atlantic Theater Company, in the video above. Russo is accompanied by Daniel Mertzlufft.

The new musical for young audiences features music by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, lyrics by Dean Pitchford (Footloose, Carrie), and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach). Based on Pitchford's novel of the same name, The Big One-Oh! centers on Charley Maplewood, his group of imaginary monster friends, and a 10th birthday party that goes awry.

The world premiere Off-Broadway production, part of the Atlantic For Kids series, stars Aaron Banes as Charley, leading a cast that also features Laura Axelrod, Sarah Kowalski, Thomas Prast, Austin Sanders, Heather Sawyer, Samantha Joy Singh, Daniel Soto, and Sarah Sutliff.

The creative team, led by director and choreographer by MK Lawson, includes music director Britt Bonney, orchestrator Michael Starobin, scenic designer Edward T. Morris, costume designer Rose Bisogno, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Five Ohm Productions, and puppet designer Leanne Brunn. Louis Markowitz is production stage manager.

The Big One-Oh! plays weekends at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater through October 20, and is recommended for audiences aged five and up. For tickets and more information, visit AtlanticTheater.org.