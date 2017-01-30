Watch Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block Play Married Couple on Madam Secretary

The real-life husband and wife played a married couple on CBS’ Madam Secretary.

Married couple and Broadway actors Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block were cast as husband and wife on the January 29 episode of CBS’ Madam Secretary. Watch a clip from their episode above.

On the broadcast, series regular Arcelus plays State Department policy advisor Jay Whitman. His wife Abby, played by Block, confronts issues in their marriage due to the pressures of his job. Madam Secretary airs Sundays at 9 PM on CBS.

