Watch Sierra Boggess, Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise and More Share How Andrew Lloyd Webber's Work Has Impacted Them

By Roberto Araujo
Feb 12, 2020
From their first show to their favorite song, the composer has left a mark in these actors' lives.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's work has been an intrinsic part of any musical theatre fan’s upbringing. Watch Sierra Boggess, Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise and more share their personal experiences with Lloyd Webber and his vast repertoire in the video above.

Featured in the video are cast members of Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked, a world-premiere musical revue featuring stories and songs from his life and work. Performances began January 30 at the New Jersy venue. Visit PaperMill.org to learn more.

Several Lloyd Webber alums star in the show, including Mamie Parris (Cats), Amy Justman (The Phantom of the Opera), and Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies).

