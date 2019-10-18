Watch Signature Theatre’s A Chorus Line Cast Rehearse Denis Jones’ New Choreography

Matthew Gardiner directs the production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Rehearsals are currently underway for Signature Theatre's upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line, which will begin performances at the Arlington, Virginia, venue October 29.

Directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie), performances will continue through January 5, 2020, in Signature's MAX Theatre.

In the video above cast members perform some of Jones’ new choreography. Michael Bennett and Bob Avian won the 1976 Tony Award for Best Choreography for their iconic work on the original production.

The production stars Matthew Risch (Pal Joey, Tales of the City) as Zach and Emily Tyra (Chaplin) as Cassie with Joshua Buscher (Kinky Boots) as Larry, Adena Ershow (Paper Mill’s Mary Poppins) as Val, Samantha Marisol Gershman (Kennedy Center’s The Who’s Tommy) as Diana, Jeff Gorti (MUNY’s Cinderella) as Paul, Ben Gunderson (Signature’s Blackbeard) as Bobby, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Al, Elise Kowalick (Signature’s Crazy For You) as Kristine, Lina Lee (Miss Saigon) as Connie, Bryan Charles Moore (national tour of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Don, Corinne Munsch (Signature’s Crazy For You) as Judy, Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon national tour) as Maggie, Zachary Norton (Signature’s West Side Story) as Greg, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Assassins) as Sheila, Trevor Michael Schmidt (national tour of A Chorus Line) as Mike, Jillian Wessel (Signature’s Grand Hotel) as Bebe, Daxx Jayroe Wieser (The Cape Playhouse’s A Chorus Line) as Mark, and Phil Young (Signature’s La Cage aux Folles) as Richie.

The ensemble is rounded out by Caroline Attayek, Michelle E. Carter, Zeke Edmonds, Lawrence Hailes, Julia Klavans, Daniel Powers, and MK Sagastume.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

A Chorus Line features music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante.

The production will also have music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Adam Honoré, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, sound design by Ryan Hickey, associate choreography by John T. Wolfe, New York casting by Laura Stanczyk, CSA/Sarah Cooney, Associate, and D.C. casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Allie Roy, and the production assistant is Katie Moshier.

“Michael Bennett’s original production of A Chorus Line was revolutionary,” said director Gardiner in a statement. “It reinvigorated Broadway in the 1970s with its inventive staging, intimate story, and brilliant score. I’m thrilled to reimagine this classic musical with a truly amazing company, new choreography by Denis Jones, and a new look by a fantastic team of designers.”

