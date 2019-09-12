WATCH: Sneak Peek at the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar

The tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will officially launch in October in Austin, Texas.

The North American presentation of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar will have its technical performances in Syracuse, New York. Watch the video above for a sneak peek at rehearsals of the show.

The tour will officially launch at Austin’s Bass Concert Hall October 8–13 before visiting over 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, and Chicago.

Directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, the cast will be led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rent) as Jesus, James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

The company will also feature Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, Tyce Green as Annas, Eric A. Lewis as Simon, Paul Louis Lessard as Herod, and Tommy McDowell as Peter, along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny McHugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Jasmine Schmenk, Derek Ferguson, and Chelsea Williams.

The tour will have set and costume design by 2016 Tony nominee Tom Scutt, music supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran, and co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

The upcoming tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions by arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd. Casting is by Wojcik/ Seay Casting.