Watch Sneak Peek of New Musical Last Days of Summer in Rehearsal

The show, based on the best-selling novel by Steve Kluger, opens the George Street Playhouse's season.

Rehearsals are underway at the George Street Playhouse for the new musical Last Days of Summer, which stars Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show).

Newsies Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun directs the production, which runs October 15–November 10 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Based on the novel by Steve Kluger about a young boy from Brooklyn who forges a pen-pal friendship with a star player from the New York Giants, Last Days of Summer has a score by Jason Howland (Little Women), and a book by Kluger.

In the video above, watch a sneak peek of Last Days of Summer in rehearsals, with young actors Julian Emile Lerner and Parker Weathersbee.

The cast also features Danny Binstock (Breakfast at Tiffany’s), Don Stephenson (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Julian Lerner (Les Misérables), Parker Weathersbee (Les Misérables), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (School of Rock), Sabatino Cruz, Jeslyn Zubrycki, Peter Saide, Sean Watkinson, Julio Rey, and Junior Mendez.

Last Days of Summer has set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lauren Shaw, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Brian Ronan, musical direction by Lon Hoyt and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Last Days of Summer is produced in association with Daryl Roth.