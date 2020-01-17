Watch Snippets of the New Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Inside the Paper Mill Playhouse Rehearsal Room

Watch Rema Webb, Nicholas Edwards, Mamie Parris and more, sing highlights from this world premiere.

The cast of the upcoming musical memoir Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, took time out of their rehearsals to preview some of the show, and talk to Playbill about the world premiere of the production in the video above.

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway). In the video above, Hunter explains why the show is more than a revue, offering audiences “making of” stories and recorded commentary from Lloyd Webber himself.

The cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

With music by Lloyd Webber, the limited engagement, written with Richard Curtis, begins performances January 30, prior to an official opening February 9 and will continue through March 1. The February 29 performance features a post-show Q&A with the cast.

The production offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of works like Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material written for this production.

Unmasked will also have scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan will serve as associate director, and Liz Ramos will serve as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.