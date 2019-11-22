Watch Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark Star Adam Roberts’ New Music Video, ’Glue’

Roberts, currently starring in the national tour of Miss Saigon, recently released his debut single of the same name.

Adam Roberts, who is currently starring in the national tour of Miss Saigon, recently released his debut single “Glue,” along with an accompanying music video; watch above.

“Glue,” says Roberts, “is about getting out of your own way, taking a risk, and giving love a chance to bloom and flourish despite doubts or fears of the unknown. Something I believe we can all relate to in some capacity.”

Numerous musicians and actors from the Miss Saigon company comprise the creative team for “Glue,” written by and featuring lead vocals by Roberts: videographer and director Anna-Lee Wright, music orchestrator and pianist Adam Rothenberg, violinist Zoe Miller, cellist Tyler James, drummer Russ Nyberg, bass player Mike Epperhart, and backup vocalist Jay Daughtry. Garrick Macatangay co-stars in the video.

Roberts made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and has also been seen in Pippin on Broadway and the national tour of Dirty Dancing. He is currently the Chris understudy in the national tour of Miss Saigon.

“Glue” is available on all major streaming platforms.