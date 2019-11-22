Watch Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark Star Adam Roberts’ New Music Video, ’Glue’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Watch Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark Star Adam Roberts’ New Music Video, ’Glue’
By Andrew Gans
Nov 22, 2019
 
Roberts, currently starring in the national tour of Miss Saigon, recently released his debut single of the same name.

Adam Roberts, who is currently starring in the national tour of Miss Saigon, recently released his debut single “Glue,” along with an accompanying music video; watch above.

“Glue,” says Roberts, “is about getting out of your own way, taking a risk, and giving love a chance to bloom and flourish despite doubts or fears of the unknown. Something I believe we can all relate to in some capacity.”

Numerous musicians and actors from the Miss Saigon company comprise the creative team for “Glue,” written by and featuring lead vocals by Roberts: videographer and director Anna-Lee Wright, music orchestrator and pianist Adam Rothenberg, violinist Zoe Miller, cellist Tyler James, drummer Russ Nyberg, bass player Mike Epperhart, and backup vocalist Jay Daughtry. Garrick Macatangay co-stars in the video.

Roberts made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark and has also been seen in Pippin on Broadway and the national tour of Dirty Dancing. He is currently the Chris understudy in the national tour of Miss Saigon.

“Glue” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!