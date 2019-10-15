Watch Stars From Upcoming Broadway Musical Jagged Little Pill Sing ‘Head Over Feet’

Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano sing the Alanis Morissette song from the musical, set to begin performances November 3.

Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano give audiences a taste of what to expect from upcoming Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill with a new video, in which the performers sing the Alanis Morissette song “Head Over Feet.”

Jagged Little Pill will begin performances November 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, prior to a December 5 opening. Joining Gooding and Cirpriano on stage are Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), and Lauren Patten (Fun Home).

The musical, helmed by Tony-winning A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, weaves together the songs from Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) and a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events.

Check out the music video above and photos from a recent press event below.

