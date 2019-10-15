Watch Stars From Upcoming Broadway Musical Jagged Little Pill Sing ‘Head Over Feet’

By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano sing the Alanis Morissette song from the musical, set to begin performances November 3.

Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano give audiences a taste of what to expect from upcoming Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill with a new video, in which the performers sing the Alanis Morissette song “Head Over Feet.”

Jagged Little Pill will begin performances November 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, prior to a December 5 opening. Joining Gooding and Cirpriano on stage are Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), and Lauren Patten (Fun Home).

The musical, helmed by Tony-winning A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, weaves together the songs from Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) and a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events.

Check out the music video above and photos from a recent press event below.

Photos: Take a Sneak Peek at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

25 PHOTOS
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Eva Price, Arvind Ethan David, and Vivek Tiwary Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Sean Allan Krill, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, and Derek Klena Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Cast of Jagged Little Pill Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
