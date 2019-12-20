Watch Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and More Jellicle Stars Compete for Best in Show at Cats School

It’s official: there is now footage of Cats stars Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, and Rebel Wilson lapping milk from a bowl in onesies. Check them out above—along with Jennifer Hudson hissing at a dog and Jason Derulo using a litter box—while attending Cat School in a The Late Late Show With James Corden sketch.
In a class taught by Corden (who also plays Bustopher Jones in the film), the Cats cast struggled to accomplish the tasks but gamely put in an effort while chasing lasers or using a cat door.
Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber awarded Jennifer Hudson for her performance. “I can’t believe it! I won an Oscar for Dreamgirls. Now, I’ve won Best in Show for being a cat,” the Broadway alum said.
READ: What's the Secret to Becoming a Jellicle? The Stars of Cats Share
The film, also starring Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Robert Fairchild, and Idris Elba, debuts in theatres December 20. Cats has been noted for its use of what Hooper refers to as Digital Fur Technology, transforming the stars from various backgrounds into Jellicle cats and its addition of the Golden Globe-nominated song “Beautiful Ghosts” to the soundtrack.
Check out the cast sing “Memory” using classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon below.