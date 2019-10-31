Watch the Cast of Beetlejuice Celebrate Halloween on The View

Video   Watch the Cast of Beetlejuice Celebrate Halloween on The View
By Dan Meyer
Oct 31, 2019
Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and more performed on the talk show October 31.
The View got a little extra spooky for Halloween this year when the cast of Beetlejuice performed a medley of songs.

Stars Alex Brightman (as Beetlejuice) and Sophia Anne Caruso (as Lydia) joined cast mates Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, and more as the company performed the show's signature tune “Day-O” and “That Beautiful Sound.”

Beetlejuice is currently playing on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical features a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Alex Timbers directs the production, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

Kritzer is seen in the View performance as Delia Deetz, but she also makes a cameo in the show as a role familiar to fans of the original movie. Watch her quick transformation into Miss Argentina below.

