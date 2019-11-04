Watch the Cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill Put the New Musical Together in This Backstage Video

The company sings Alanis Morissette’s “You Learn” as we peek inside the rehearsal room, recording studio, and more.

Coinciding with the first Broadway preview of Jagged Little Pill November 3, the production inspired by the Alanis Morissette album of the same name released a music video of the song “You Learn,” chronicling the road to the Main Stem. The show officially opens at the Broadhurst Theatre December 5.

The video follows where the musical began, at American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, through rehearsals for Broadway, stints in the recording studio, and more.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin), the musical features a book by Diablo Cody (Juno) with music by Morissette and Glen Ballard and lyrics by Morissette. (The musical features the songs from the 1995 Grammy-winning album, plus additional original songs.)

Elizabeth Stanley stars as Mary Jane, the mother of a multiracial family grappling with the realities of today’s world. Joining her are Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The production features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon.

