Watch the Cast of Broadway's Oklahoma! Perform 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in New 360-Degree Video

The Tony Award-winning revival continues its run at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

The Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! is an immersive experience, where audience members sit on the stage alongside the cast and share chili and cornbread during the intermission. NBC Nightly News has now taken this a step further, capturing the cast performing 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in a new 360-degree video. Take a look above. The production, directed by Daniel Fish, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre in April and went on to receive the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The production currently stars Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones as Curly and Laurey, with Tony winner Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Chris Bannow as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, and Gabrielle Hamilton as the Dream Ballet dancer. Performances continue on Broadway through January 19, 2020, with a national tour on the horizon. Production Photos: Oklahoma! on Broadway Production Photos: Oklahoma! on Broadway 12 PHOTOS