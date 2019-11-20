Watch the Cast of David Byrne’s American Utopia Perform ‘Road to Nowhere’

The Talking Heads frontman also taught Jimmy Fallon a few Broadway dance moves.

A late-night performance by the cast of David Byrne’s American Utopia gave TV audiences a taste of the Broadway show, currently running at the Hudson Theatre. Watch their “Road to Nowhere” above.

The Talking Heads frontman also taught Jimmy Fallon some dance moves and discussed what theatre-goers can expect from the show below; take a look below.

“We [the band] are all untethered...it has a vibe of second line and marching band,” says Byrne. “There’s kind of a story that developed over time. It starts with me sitting at a table holding a brain.” It’s not a real one, of course—it’s just representing the performer’s introspective nature.

The show features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne’s American Utopia reunites the Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning musician with director Alex Timbers, who serves as production consultant, and choreographer Annie-B Parson. The three collaborated on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love.

