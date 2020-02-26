Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Perform a Medley of Bob Dylan's 'Slow Train' and 'License to Kill'

Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more performed selections from the Broadway musical on The Tonight Show.

The cast of Girl From the North Country performed a "Slow Train"/"License to Kill" medley on The Tonight Show February 26. Check out cast members Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Jeannette Bayardelle, and more perform above. Joining Scott, Sprawl, and Bayardelle in the Broadway company of Girl From the North Country are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Bob Dylan's catalog, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse. Previously seen in London's West End, as well as Off-Broadway at the Public Theater, the Broadway production will officially open March 5 at the Belasco Theatre.

