Watch the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform 'You Learn' on Good Morning America

Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, and more sang the Alanis Morissette song December 11.

The cast of Jagged Little Pill performed the closing number from the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, “You Learn,” on Good Morning America December 11.

Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and Antonio Cipriano were joined by the company’s ensemble during the performance.

“It’s an entirely brand new story,” said Gallagher in a pre-performance interview. “It’s all of these characters pulled from the songs and creating this new world in 2019. Despite the flannel, we’re not set in the ‘90s.”

“This album was released almost 25 years ago and it's still so relevant today,” added Klena. “All of the themes in our show are modern, but it’s a testament to Morissette’s writing and music.”

Check the performance below.

