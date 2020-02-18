Watch the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Do a Can-Can Medley

Stars Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and more performed from the musical on Good Morning America.

Check out a special performance of Moulin Rouge!’s opening number "Welcome to the Moulin Rouge" below, which features "Lady Marmalade," "Because We Can-Can," and "Burning Down the House." The cast, including Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, and Ricky Rojas, performed on Good Morning America February 18 from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The musical stars Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Rojas as Santiago, Tony winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.



Directed by Alex Timbers, the production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.