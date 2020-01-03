Watch the Cast of the Frozen National Tour Perform 'For the First Time in Forever'

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 03, 2020
 
The company took to the streets at the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.
Frozen_North American Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Caroline Innerbichler and Cast Deen van Meer

To ring in the New Year, the cast of the Frozen national tour made an appearance at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Watch their performance of "For the First Time in Forever," led by Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, below.

The cast also includes Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Evan Strand and Collin Baja as Sven.

The tour of the Disney musical opened at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre December 4; performances continue at the venue through February 2 before the production heads to cities including Seattle, Portland, San Diego, and Salt Lake City.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

