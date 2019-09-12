Watch the Cast of the Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess in Rehearsals

Classic Arts News   Watch the Cast of the Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess in Rehearsals
By Emily Selleck
Sep 12, 2019
 
The Gershwin and Heyward opera will feature choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.

Rehearsals are underway for the Metropolitan Opera presentation of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess which opens September 23. The staging marks the opening of the company's 2019–2020 season.

The James Robinson-helmed production makes its New York premiere following runs at the English National Opera and Dutch National Opera. Joining the creative team at the Met is Tony Award-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once on This Island). In the video above, cast members can be seen in rehearsal working with Brown ahead of opening night.

The cast, under the baton of David Robertson, will include Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles, with Golda Schultz as Clara, Latonia Moore as Serena, Denyce Graves as Maria, Ryan Speedo Green as Jake, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life, and Alfred Walker as Crown.

Performances will run through October 16, and the production will return in January 2020.

