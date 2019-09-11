Watch the Grammy-Winning Performers of ‘A Whole New World’ Reunite at Aladdin on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch the Grammy-Winning Performers of ‘A Whole New World’ Reunite at Aladdin on Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Sep 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to Aladdin
 
Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle took to the stage following a performance of the musical to sing the Disney standard.

The original Grammy winning performers of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, reunited on stage following a Broadway performance September 9.

The pair sang the Disney number after an introduction by Michael James Scott, who currently plays the Genie. Bryson and Belle won a Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group Grammy in 1994 for their recording of the song, performed in the animated movie by Brad Kane and Tony winner Lea Salonga.

READ: 11 Disney Broadway Magic Moments Revealed at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC

“A Whole New World,” written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, is so far the only Disney song to ever win the Grammy for Song of the Year. It also won an Oscar for Best Original Song and dethroned Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” off the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after the late singer reigned for 14 weeks.

Watch the reunion and performance above.

Photos: Go Inside Aladdin’s 5th Anniversary Celebration on Broadway

Photos: Go Inside Aladdin’s 5th Anniversary Celebration on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Mike Longo, Brian Gonzales, Michael James Scott, Ainsley Melham, and Arielle Jacobs Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Deonte L. Warren, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Major Attaway, and Juwan Crawley Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Brad Weisntock,Mike Longo, Ainsley Melahm, Deonte L. Warren, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Major Attaway, Juwan Crawley, Arielle Jacobs, Jonathan Freeman, and cast of Aladdin Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Aisnley Melham, Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, and Courtney Reed Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Callum Francis and Ainsley Melham Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Arielle Jacobs Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Jonathan Freeman Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Michael James Scott Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Aladdin souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!