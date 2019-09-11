Watch the Grammy-Winning Performers of ‘A Whole New World’ Reunite at Aladdin on Broadway

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle took to the stage following a performance of the musical to sing the Disney standard.

The original Grammy winning performers of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, reunited on stage following a Broadway performance September 9. The pair sang the Disney number after an introduction by Michael James Scott, who currently plays the Genie. Bryson and Belle won a Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group Grammy in 1994 for their recording of the song, performed in the animated movie by Brad Kane and Tony winner Lea Salonga. READ: 11 Disney Broadway Magic Moments Revealed at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC “A Whole New World,” written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, is so far the only Disney song to ever win the Grammy for Song of the Year. It also won an Oscar for Best Original Song and dethroned Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” off the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after the late singer reigned for 14 weeks. Watch the reunion and performance above.

