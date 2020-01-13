Watch the Marquee for The Minutes Go Up on Broadway

Video   Watch the Marquee for The Minutes Go Up on Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Jan 13, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Minutes
 
Tracy Letts' new play begins previews February 25 at the Cort Theatre.

The countdown has begun for Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize finalist play The Minutes to kick off its Broadway run, with performances starting February 25 ahead of a March 15 opening. Check out a video above of the marquee going up at the Cort Theatre.

The political comedy about small-town politics and real-world power stars Tony and Pulitzer winner Letts himself, Tony winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) and Blair Brown (Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway), Tony-nominated director Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes), and Broadway alums Armie Hammer (Straight White Men), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Jeff Still (Oslo). Rounding out the cast are Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, who appeared in Letts' Linda Vista on Broadway earlier this season.

For this production, Letts reunited with director Anna D. Shapiro for the first time on Broadway since the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County.

The producing team behind the Broadway production includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. A world premiere was staged at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, starring Barford, McCarthy, Murphy, Chamberlain, and Still.

Take a First Look at Tracy Letts’ The Minutes at Steppenwolf

Take a First Look at Tracy Letts’ The Minutes at Steppenwolf

Tracy Letts' new play opens November 19 in Chicago before heading to Broadway.

16 PHOTOS
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_1_HR.jpg
Jeff Still, William Petersen, and Kevin Anderson Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_2_HR.jpg
William Petersen and Cliff Chamberlain Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_4_HR.jpg
Cliff Chamberlain and Brittany Burch Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_6_HR.jpg
James Vincent Meredith and Cliff Chamberlain Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_5_HR.jpg
Penny Slusher Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_7_HR.jpg
Brittany Burch Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_3_HR.jpg
Cliff Chamberlain Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_8_HR.jpg
Kevin Anderson and Penny Slusher Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_9_HR.jpg
William Petersen Michael Brosilow
The_Minutes_Steppenwolf_Production_Photo_2017_The Minutes_10_HR.jpg
Jeff Still, Danny McCarthy, Cliff Chamberlain, William Petersen, and James Vincent Meredith Michael Brosilow
