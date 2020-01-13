Watch the Marquee for The Minutes Go Up on Broadway

Tracy Letts' new play begins previews February 25 at the Cort Theatre.

The countdown has begun for Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize finalist play The Minutes to kick off its Broadway run, with performances starting February 25 ahead of a March 15 opening. Check out a video above of the marquee going up at the Cort Theatre. The political comedy about small-town politics and real-world power stars Tony and Pulitzer winner Letts himself, Tony winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) and Blair Brown (Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway), Tony-nominated director Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes), and Broadway alums Armie Hammer (Straight White Men), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Jeff Still (Oslo). Rounding out the cast are Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, who appeared in Letts' Linda Vista on Broadway earlier this season. For this production, Letts reunited with director Anna D. Shapiro for the first time on Broadway since the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County. The producing team behind the Broadway production includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. A world premiere was staged at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, starring Barford, McCarthy, Murphy, Chamberlain, and Still.

Take a First Look at Tracy Letts’ The Minutes at Steppenwolf Take a First Look at Tracy Letts’ The Minutes at Steppenwolf 16 PHOTOS