Watch the Official Music Video for ‘Oh Well’ From Joe Iconis’ Love in Hate Nation

The company of the Two River Theater production sings the song from the world-premiere musical.

Ahead of the world premiere of his musical Love in Hate Nation, Joe Iconis (of Be More Chill fame) has released the official music video for the love duet “Oh Well.”

Sung by Amina Faye (a Jimmy Award winner), who plays Susannah Son, and Kelly McIntyre, who plays Sheila Nail, the song is a ballad sung by two young women who want to love each other in a world that won’t tolerate it. The musical centers on Susannah, who is sent to the National Reformatory for Girls to “get her head put on straight.” That’s where she meets Sheila, and the two rebel against the institution in the punk rock production.

Joining Faye and McIntyre are Sydney Farley as Ya-Ya, Jasmine Forsberg as Rat, Lauren Marcus as Miss Asp, Lena Skeele as Dorothy, Emerson Mae Smith as Kitty, Ryan Vona as Francis/Buzz/Doc Shock/Others, and Tatiana Wechsler as Judith.

Directed by John Simpkins with choreography by Mayte Natalio, the musical begins performances at New Jersey’s Two River Theater November 9. The production features music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, music direction and vocal arrangements by Annastasia Victory, scenic design by Meredith Ries, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez, and casting by Telsey + Co.

