Watch the Premiere Episode of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Watch the Premiere Episode of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
By Playbill Staff
Jan 08, 2020
 
The new series premiered January 7.

NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premiered on NBC January 7, and returns Sunday February 16 with a repeat of the premiere episode at 8 p.m. followed by an all-new episode at 9 p.m. in its regular timeslot. Playbill has an exclusive look at the Premiere Episode.

The series, starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, tells the story of a computer coder who after an unusual event, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in her head.

The show stars a host of Broadway alums, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida) as Zoey's mother, Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father, Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Zoey's neighbor, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening) as her co-worker and best friend, and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her tech pioneer boss.

