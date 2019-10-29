Watch The Rose Tattoo Star Emun Elliott Define Southern Slang

By Playbill Staff
Oct 29, 2019
Things get a little cattywampus for Elliott, but he's game for a rousing round of Hey Y'all!

Emun Elliott, the star of the new Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo, plays a gentle, Italian truck driver somewhere on the Gulf Coast eight times a week. Offstage, the Game of Thrones alum is a gentle Scotsman, making his Broadway debut opposite Marisa Tomei in the Trip Cullman-directed Roundabout Theatre Company production.

As a Scottish actor playing an Italian in the 1950s South, Playbill was curious how immersed Elliott became in the culture—so he came by the Playbill Studio for a game of Hey Y'all, in which he explains the meanings of various pieces of Southern slang and idioms. Play along in the video above, and see how many you know!

The Rose Tattoo, which opened at the American Airlines Theatre October 15, runs through December 8.

