Watch the Slava's Snowshow Finale in New 360-Degree Video

See the blinding snowstorm that finishes the show, currently playing the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Slava's Snowshow, which is currently playing a limited holiday engagement at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre, ends with a blinding snowstorm that blankets the audience with tiny strips of white tissue paper.

NBC Nightly News has now captured the technical feat in a 360-degree video of the show's finale. Take a look above.

The holiday variety spectacular stars show creator Slava Polunin with Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway.

Performances of the current engagement continue through January 5, 2020.

