Watch the Slava's Snowshow Finale in New 360-Degree Video

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Watch the Slava's Snowshow Finale in New 360-Degree Video
By Emily Selleck
Nov 25, 2019
Buy Tickets to Slava's Snowshow
 
See the blinding snowstorm that finishes the show, currently playing the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Slava's Snowshow, which is currently playing a limited holiday engagement at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre, ends with a blinding snowstorm that blankets the audience with tiny strips of white tissue paper.

NBC Nightly News has now captured the technical feat in a 360-degree video of the show's finale. Take a look above.

The holiday variety spectacular stars show creator Slava Polunin with Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway.

Performances of the current engagement continue through January 5, 2020.

Slava's Snowshow Opens on Broadway

Slava's Snowshow Opens on Broadway

23 PHOTOS
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer_HR_.jpg
Ephie Aardema and Christine Dwyer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Carrie Berk_HR_.jpg
Carrie Berk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Norbert Leo Butz, Georgia Teresa Butz, and Michelle Federer_HR_.jpg
Norbert Leo Butz, Georgia Teresa Butz, and Michelle Federer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Saavy Crawford_HR_.jpg
Saavy Crawford Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Francesca Curran_HR_.jpg
Francesca Curran Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Shannon Denise Evans_HR_.jpg
Shannon Denise Evans Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Brady Jenness_HR_.jpg
Brady Jenness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Mia Sinclair Jenness_HR_.jpg
Mia Sinclair Jenness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Elena Kurnosova_HR_.jpg
Elena Kurnosova Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slava's Snowshow_Opening Night_2019_Alexandra LoBianco_HR_.jpg
Alexandra LoBianco Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!