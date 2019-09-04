WATCH: The Stars and Creatives of Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors Talk Bringing the Musical Back to Life

Video   WATCH: The Stars and Creatives of Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors Talk Bringing the Musical Back to Life
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 04, 2019
 
The Howard Ashman and Alan Menken hit begins performances at the Westside Theatre September 17.

With music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors returns to the Off-Broadway stage. Above, stars Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), and Christian Borle (Orin Scrivello aka The Dentist) talk about what it means to bring this show back to the stage.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the show begins performances Tuesday, September 17, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Westside Theatre in Midtown. The cast also includes Ari Grover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by Julian Crouch, lighting by Bradley King, costumes by Tom Broecker, sound design by Jessica Paz (Hadestown), and puppets by Nicholas Mahon. Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor;. casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

The producing team includes Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin, and John Joseph.

Little Shop of Horrors originally premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to Off-Broadway’s Orpheum, where it ran for five years. The show first played Broadway in 2003.

