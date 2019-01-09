Watch The Tappy Christmas Special With Kara Lindsay, Lesli Margherita, and More

Christopher Rice hosts his favorite Broadway leading ladies for a holiday-themed tap-dancing extravaganza.

Christopher Rice is back at it with his latest Tappy video, The Tappy Christmas Special, inspired by the televised holiday specials of the 1960s, and featuring some of Broadway’s biggest female stars.

Following last year’s video, featuring Rice and Laura Osnes performing “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” this year’s holiday special (#TappyXmasSpecial) features Beth Leavel, Lesli Margherita, Kara Lindsay, Eloise Kropp, and Mara Davi alongside the Book of Mormon actor.

Click here to go behind the scenes with Rice and learn about how Tappy was created.

Follow @ChrisRiceNY and visit ChristopherRiceOnline.com for more information.

