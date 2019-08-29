Watch the Trailer for Cyrano, My Love in Theatres October 18

By Dan Meyer
Aug 29, 2019
 
The film follows the story of Cyrano de Bergerac’s journey to the stage at the turn of the 20th century.

A new trailer for Cyrano, My Love has been released ahead of the film's October 18 American premiere.

The French-language film follows writer Edmond Rostand as he develops the play Cyrano de Bergerac, which in its initial stages appears to be lacking a lot, including a script. (The play's premiere was touched on in last season's Bernhardt/Hamlet, in which Rostand appeared as a character.)

READ: James McAvoy to Star in London Production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starting November 27

Cyrano, My Love stars Thomas Solivérès, Olivier Gourmet, Mathilde Seigner. Alexis Michalik wrote the screenplay and directs, with Alain Goldman as producer. Roadside Pictures distributes the film stateside.

Watch the trailer above and check out production stills from the 2012 Broadway revival of Cyrano de Bergerac below.

Douglas Hodge, Clémence Poésy and Patrick Page in Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac

Douglas Hodge, Clémence Poésy and Patrick Page in Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac

Clémence Poésy, Patrick Page, Bill Buell, Kyle Soller and more join Tony Award winner Douglas Hodge in the new Broadway production of Edmond Rostand's romantic verse drama Cyrano de Bergerac, starting Sept. 14 at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

30 PHOTOS
Clémence Poésy, Kyle Soller and Douglas Hodge
Clémence Poésy, Kyle Soller and Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Peter Bradbury, Douglas Hodge and Andy Grotelueschen
Peter Bradbury, Douglas Hodge and Andy Grotelueschen Joan Marcus
Douglas Hodge and cast
Douglas Hodge and cast Joan Marcus
Douglas Hodge
Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Douglas Hodge
Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Douglas Hodge and Clémence Poésy
Douglas Hodge and Clémence Poésy Joan Marcus
Patrick Page and Douglas Hodge
Patrick Page and Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Samuel Roukin and Douglas Hodge
Samuel Roukin and Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Kyle Soller and Douglas Hodge
Kyle Soller and Douglas Hodge Joan Marcus
Douglas Hodge, Clémence Poésy and Kyle Soller
Douglas Hodge, Clémence Poésy and Kyle Soller Joan Marcus
