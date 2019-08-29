Watch the Trailer for Cyrano, My Love in Theatres October 18

The film follows the story of Cyrano de Bergerac’s journey to the stage at the turn of the 20th century.

A new trailer for Cyrano, My Love has been released ahead of the film's October 18 American premiere.

The French-language film follows writer Edmond Rostand as he develops the play Cyrano de Bergerac, which in its initial stages appears to be lacking a lot, including a script. (The play's premiere was touched on in last season's Bernhardt/Hamlet, in which Rostand appeared as a character.)

Cyrano, My Love stars Thomas Solivérès, Olivier Gourmet, Mathilde Seigner. Alexis Michalik wrote the screenplay and directs, with Alain Goldman as producer. Roadside Pictures distributes the film stateside.

Watch the trailer above and check out production stills from the 2012 Broadway revival of Cyrano de Bergerac below.

