Watch the Trailer for Modern Love, With John Gallagher Jr., Tina Fey, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More

Film & TV News   Watch the Trailer for Modern Love, With John Gallagher Jr., Tina Fey, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More
By Emily Selleck
Sep 13, 2019
 
The Amazon series will feature a lineup of stage stars.

Modern Love, a new series starring Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and Tony nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Fox's Rent), Cristin Milioti (Once), and Tina Fey (Mean Girls), will drop on Amazon Prime October 18. Watch the trailer above.

Based on the New York Times column of the same name, the show is inspired by eight personal essays submitted to the column by readers. Rounding out the cast are Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Andy Garcia, Catherine Keener, and Andrew Scott.

John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer.

