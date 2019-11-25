Watch the Trailer for The Last Full Measure, Starring Broadway Alums Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer, More

Film & TV News   Watch the Trailer for The Last Full Measure, Starring Broadway Alums Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer, More
By Noah Mutterperl
Nov 25, 2019
 
The movie opens in theaters January 2020.

Roadside Attractions released a new trailer for its upcoming film The Last Full Measure, which stars Broadway alums Ed Harris, Christopher Plummer, Sebastain Stan, Sameul L. Jackson, and William Hurt. Take a look above.

Based on true events, The Last Full Measure follows Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Stan) as he investigates the previously denied Medal of Honor nomination of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine). Harris, Jackson, and Hurt portray veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s valor first-hand, and Tony and Oscar winner Plummer plays Pitsenbarger’s father.

Harris currently stars as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird, replacing Jeff Daniels. Plummer is a two-time Tony winner, taking home Best Lead Actor in a Play for his roles in both Cyrano (1974) and Barrymore (1997). Stan, Jackson, and Hurt last appeared on Broadway in Picnic ( 2012), The Mountaintop (2011), and Hurlyburly (1984), respectively.

READ: Ed Harris on Putting His Own Spin on Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird

The film, to be released in theatres January 24, 2020, is written and directed by Todd Robinson.

