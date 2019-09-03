Watch the Trailer for Touching the Void Coming to London’s West End

The production begins performances at Duke of York’s Theatre November 9.

A trailer for the upcoming West End bow of Touching the Void offers a glimpse into the terrifying dangers of mountain climbing, including injury and solitude.

Starting previews November 9 ahead of a November 14 opening at Duke of York’s Theatre, Touching the Void stars Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, and Angus Yellowlees. Hampton, McNamee, and Williams reprise their roles from the show’s regional and touring productions.

Touching the Void follows a mountaineer’s journey after he falls into a ravine and breaks his leg during a climb through the Andres Mountains in South America.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Joe Simpson, the play is adapted by David Greig for the stage and directed by Tom Morris. Designs are provided by Ti Green, with sound by Jon Nicholls, lighting by Chris Davey, and stage movement by Sasha Milavic Davies.