Watch This Sneak Peek at the Immersive Beyond Babel

The dance show arrives in New York following a sold-out run in San Diego.

Beyond Babel begins in New York January 21, following a sold-out run in San Diego. Told entirely through West Coast urban dance, the immersive production is inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet as well as contemporary stories of love and separation from around the world. Watch the video above for a sneak peek.

The production will officially open February 1 for a 10-week limited engagement through March 29 Off-Broadway at The Gym at Judson.

READ: What's Coming to Off-Broadway in Winter 2020?

Keone and Mari Madrid choreograph, direct, and star in the production, co-created with Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus. The narrative follows two divinely linked lovers (played by the Madrids) struggling to reconcile the rising tensions of division as authorities raise a wall that tears families apart and cleaves a community in two.

Beyond Babel features an ever-changing contemporary soundtrack and a set comprised of vast crochet art installations and backdrops by singular visual artist London Kaye. The company (past and present) includes Fabian Tucker, Selene Haro, Mikey Ruiz, Olivia Battista, Hugh Aparente, Shannon Kelly, Julian Sena, Noelle Franco, Samuel Moore, Melissa De Jesus, K.J. Estudillo, Kaitlyn Sung, Maya Kell-Abrams, Amor Ledesma, Joe Macken, Charina Madrid, Carlo Darang, Isidro Rafael, and Alex Chung.

Beyond Babel premiered September 21, 2018 at a pop-up theater in downtown San Diego, California, and played 125 performances.