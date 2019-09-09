Watch Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Scribe Katori Hall Greet the Cast on the First Day of Broadway Rehearsals

The book writer discussed the impact of the rock ‘n’ roll star before the stars dived in.

“Tina is such a powerful being—beyond an icon,” Katori Hall told the cast of Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on their first day of rehearsal. Watch more of what the book writer of the bio-musical had to say in the video above.

The show heads to New York after premiering in London’s West End. Reprising her Olivier-nominated performance in the title role will be Tony nominee Adrienne Warren; among those joining her are Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelman, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna. Nkeki Obe-Melekwe will play Tina at select performances.

“[Tina] always said she wanted to use the poison that she had to take in her life in order to create medicine for others,” Hall continues. “I want you guys in this rehearsal to embrace the responsibility. The responsibility of telling this story that is going to transform people.”

Tina, which uses the artist’s discography to explore her life from Nutbush, Tennessee, to international stardom, will begin performances October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where opening night is set for November 7.

Hall, also a Tennessee native, is known for her Olivier-winning play The Mountaintop, as well as Hurt Village, Hoodoo Love, Remembrance, and Our Lady of Kibeho.