Watch Tony Winner Michael Cerveris Alongside Jonathan Groff in New Mindhunter Trailer

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 06, 2019
 
The Broadway veteran joins Season 2 of the Netflix series, premiering in August.

The new trailer for Netflix’s second season of Mindhunter dropped August 6, and it appears Broadway’s Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins) has a meaty role as a newcomer.

The Tony Award winner plays the new director of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, the department specializing in understanding the psychology of incarcerated serial killers to find and prevent others. The BSU is headed up by Agent Holden Ford, played by Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakneing, Hamilton), and Agent Bill Tench, played by Holt McCallany.

Season 2 premieres on Netflix beginning August 16 and examines the Atlanta child murders of 1979 to 1981, where 28 African-Americans were killed. Based on the trailer, it also seems the character of Charles Manson will be featured this season. The cast for the series' return also includes Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Lauren Glazier, Stacey Roca, and Sierra McClain.

Mindhunter is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, who is also the inspiration for Groff’s character. The series, from executive producer David Fincher, premiered in 2017.

Groff is also slated to head back to the stage this fall, headlining an Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors alongside Tammy Blanchard and Tony winner Christian Borle.

Cerveris last appeared on Broadway as Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home, for which he won a Tony Award. He made his Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy, for which he earned his first nomination. Subsequently, he starred in Titanic, Assassins as John Wilkes Booth (which earned him his first Tony win), Sweeney Todd as the title role (and earned him a Tony nomination), Lovemusik as Kurt Weill (his fourth Tony nomination), Cymbeline, Hedda Gabler, In The Next Room, and Evita (his fifth Tony nod).

From Melchior to King George: Celebrate Jonathan Groff on His Birthday

From Melchior to King George: Celebrate Jonathan Groff on His Birthday

The two-time Tony nominee celebrates his birthday March 26.

23 PHOTOS
tonyportraits_2016_1836.jpg
Jonathan Groff Monica Simoes
springawakening_orig_HR.jpg
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Jonathan Groff and company in <i>Spring Awakening</i>
Jonathan Groff and company in Spring Awakening
Jonathan Groff in Hair.
Jonathan Groff in Hair Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and cast in <i>Hair</i>
Jonathan Groff and cast in Hair Joan Marcus
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in <i>Prayer for My Enemy </i>
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Photo by Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar and Olympia Dukakis
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar, and Olympia Dukakis in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in <i>The Singing Forest</i>
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
